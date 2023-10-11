We pass through a number of villages, which are not well served by commercial bus services.
Each Tuesday, Thursday and Friday we provide a Tavistock town service.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays we also offer a circular route from Tavistock to Launceston passing through local villages.
On Fridays we cross the Tamar into Cornwall to Gunnislake, Stoke Climsland and villages around and about.
On the first and third Wednesdays of the month we provide a popular service to Newton Abbot and Trago Mills.
On Saturdays there are varied services going further afield:
April to September – Barnstaple, Torquay and Dawlish; March to December – Truro and Falmouth and Exeter.Booking is available for up to eight seats on all Saturday and Wednesday services. As our services can be popular, please check availability and book with the transport office on 07580 260683 or email [email protected]
Full details of all of our routes, frequencies and timetables can be found at www.tavistockcountrybus.co.uk
Why not use Tavistock Country Bus to explore the local area and beyond?
Bus and Boots – there are a number of walking routes that have been specifically written to coordinate with our bus services, providing an excellent way to transport you to the start of your walk and pick you up afterwards.
See our website for details: tavistockcountrybus,co.uk