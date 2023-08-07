Tavistock Swimming Club is ‘super proud’ of one of its young members, Elsie Maguire, who has made her debut in the major national swimming contest, the English Nationals 2023.
Talented Elsie was selected to race at the nationals after coming among the top 25 swimmers in the country in the 100m backstroke.
She is pictured, right, to take the plunge at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, third from rght in the white swimming costume and yellow swim cap.
The experience was a positive one for her and she hopes to return next year, after another year of trainng with club head coach James Lake..
A spokesperson for the Tavistock club said: “What a superb effort and a great experience. Elsie was selected to race at the nationals based on achieving a top 25 time in the 100m Backstroke in England, so it was a huge achievement to even be there.
“Lots to learn for next time, but a superb first time at such a high level meet for Elsie.
“We are all super proud at Tavistock Swimming Club, as is the head coach James Lake who also went along to coach and support Elise throughout the meet, alongside her brilliant family of supporters!”