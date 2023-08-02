TAVISTOCK AFC play their opening league game of the season this Saturday (August 12), taking on Bemerton Heath FC at home (Langsford Park) and encourage everyone, including families, to come and support their local team.
The match against the new Bemerton Heath Harlequins from Salisbury, in the Southern League Division One South, kicks off at 3pm.
Langsford Park has undergone significant upgrade work this year, including installation of turnstiles, new pitch panels, boundary fencing, signange and additional standing capacity.
The team’s website is at: https://rb.gy/fl5o0