The ORGANISER of a food bank for needy owners of pets in Tavistock has said a thank you to all those who hav donated to her appal. Lucy McManus, owner of Happy Tails dog care and cleaning, has raised £315 to buy food for needy pet owners during the cost of living crisis. So far, 29 families have been helped. She said: ‘The appeal is going really well. Generous people have also donated food at drop-off points at Yelverton Dogs Fringe and Tavistock Pet Emporium. Christmas is our busiest time, so we do need more donations of food and funds.’ Anyone in need can get in touch: 07905359165. To donate: https://gofund.me/a1dbb86d ( )