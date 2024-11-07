Hs new friend Harvey, a former egg farmer (with wife Chris) and egg farming adviser said: “It’s great to share each other’s views and experiences of life and meet people I’d never have met in my social circle otherwise. My activities and social contacts were badly cutback by my stroke. The main affect has been on my eyesight. I loved walking also. But I can’t even drive now due to my eyes. But the stroke club gets us out with a varied programme of outings such as the aquarium in Plymouth and meals. It’s really uplifting to talk to people like Mick and helps my outlook. It would be easy to get down about what’s happened. But we support each other.”