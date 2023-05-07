It's party time in Orchard Close and Courtlands Close in Tavistock where residents are tucking into the cakes, sandwiches, Pimms and punch.
Rachel Page of Courtlands Close (TINDLE )
Courtlands Close street party (TINDLE )
In Orchard Close the party will continue into the evening as a big screen comes out so residents can watch the Coronation concert from London tonight and a barbecue is fired up.
In Courtlands Close organiser Rachel Page sent out invitations and is enjoying a good get together with the street.