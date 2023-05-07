It's party time in Orchard Close and Courtlands Close in Tavistock where residents are tucking into the cakes, sandwiches, Pimms and punch.

Rachel Page of Courtlands Close
Rachel Page of Courtlands Close (TINDLE )
Courtlands Close street party
Courtlands Close street party (TINDLE )

In Orchard Close the party will continue into the evening as a big screen comes out so residents can watch the Coronation concert from London tonight and a barbecue is fired up.

In Courtlands Close organiser Rachel Page sent out invitations and is enjoying a good get together with the street.