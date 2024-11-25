Walkers on the picturesque River Tavy footpath in Tavistock are being diverted after a tree was knocked down by Storm Bert on Saturday.
The tree fell across the path, ripping up the Tarmac path and damaging a wall and another tree before falling into fast-flowing the river swollen by heavy rain.
Tavistock Town Council has put up diversion signs and cleared fallen branches and stonework from the wall.
Permanent repairs are beg assessed.
