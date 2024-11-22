A man has been seriously injured in a crash near Whitchurch yesterday afternoon (Thursday).
Police are appealing for witnesses.
The collision was between an grey Audi TT and a grey Volkswagen Touran on Church Hill near Whitchurch Down around 2.30pm.
The driver of the Audi, a local man in his 70s, sustained life-threatening injuries and the female passenger of the same vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Emergency services attended and the road remained closed while police carried out an investigation of the scene.
The road was reopened in the early hours of this morning (Friday).
Officers would like to thank the public for their patience.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or dashcam footage to help with enquiries is asked to contact police via their website, or call 101 quoting reference number 50240295174.