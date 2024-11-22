Storm Bert is set to bring rain and high winds to West Devon and a return of warmer temperatures with threat of flooding and high winds.
The new storm named by the Met Office is a deep area of low pressure which will impact the South West on the weekend of November 23 and November 24 alongside large swathes of the country.
It is expected to bring heavy rain through Saturday and Sunday. Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly, said: “Heavy rainfall will affect much of the UK this weekend. Rain is expected to develop during Saturday morning across southwest and southern England, becoming particularly heavy and persistent overnight and into Sunday.
“Accumulations of 50-75 mm are expected to fall fairly widely during this time.
“There is a chance that some places over Dartmoor for example, could see 100-150 mm. In addition, rapid melting of lying snow over the weekend may bring flooding for some.”
Strong southerly winds will accompany the heavy rain. Gusts could peak at 50-60 mph in many parts of the warning area.
Jason Kelly added: “Storm Bert is what we call a ‘multi-hazard event’, bringing snow, rain and wind to the UK for the majority of the weekend. Multiple national severe weather are in place and will be added to and amended over the weekend.
“It’s possible this may be at short notice, so it is important people keep up to date with the very latest forecast.”
Mark Nash, national network manager at National Highways, said: “With the arrival of Storm Bert it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.
“Our website provides practical advice for travelling in storms, high winds and gales. It’s also a good idea for people to remember TRIP: Top-up your vehicle; Rest every two hours, Inspect tyres and lights, and Prepare for the journey ahead.”
The National Highways advice can be accessed on their website at https://nationalhighways.co.uk/road-safety/travelling-in-severe-weather/
The Met Office further advises that Storm Bert is slow moving and will only begin clearing on Monday with the start of the week remaining unsettled, with strong winds and showers.
Temperatures will be around average for this time of year, with wind chill factor making it feel rather cold. A brief return to colder, drier conditions is predicted for a time with a return of the rain for the end of the week.