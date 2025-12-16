The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for tomorrow and Thursday (December 18) across Devon and Cornwall, advising residents that heavy rain could cause travel disruption and flooding.A yellow rain warning is in place from 10am tomorrow (December 17).
The Met Office has estimated that 10-20mm of rain will fall, with possibly 40-60mm over Dartmoor. Thursday’s rain warning is in place from 10am to 7pm. Residents could see 15-25mm of rain fall, with 40-60mm in some places, most likely over high ground on Dartmoor.
People should be prepared for delays to bus and train services, spray and flooding on roads, interruptions to power supplies and other services, and possible flooding of homes and businesses.
On Thursday, there is a small chance that deep, fast-flowing floodwater could pose a danger to life.
For more information on what to expect and how to prepare visit: https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2025-12-16
