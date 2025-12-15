Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has launched her annual budget consultation.
The Your Safety, Your Say survey comes at a pivotal time for policing, ahead of the Government’s forthcoming police reform white paper, which is anticipated in early 2026 and is expected to set out far-reaching changes to policing nationally.
It’s been reported that the government is considering police force mergers, which could include combined regional police forces, or a national police force for England.
It also follows the announcement last month that Police and Crime Commissioners will be abolished in May 2028, at the end of their current term.
The consultation forms part of the Commissioner’s statutory duty to consult the public on the policing budget, while also giving communities the opportunity to influence future policing priorities and funding decisions.
Commissioner Hernandez said: ‘With significant national reforms on the horizon, including the upcoming police reform white paper, it is more important than ever that local people have a strong voice in shaping the future of policing.
‘Consulting the public on the policing budget is a core part of my role, and Your Safety, Your Say allows residents to influence how resources are used while also sharing their views on leadership, accountability and priorities for the years ahead.
‘I am asking, in light of the news my role is to be axed from 2028, whether residents want their police force to be scrutinised by an elected mayor for Devon and Cornwall, by a policing board made up of council leaders or if they would prefer to keep the role of Police and Crime Commissioner.
‘I am also interested to know whether people would prefer a national or South West police force instead of a locally led Devon & Cornwall Police’.
Feedback from the consultation will help inform the policing budget for 2026-27 and contribute to local discussions about the future oversight of policing services across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Commissioner Hernandez added: ‘Policing works best when it reflects the needs and expectations of local communities.
‘As the voice of the public in policing, I am committed to ensuing everyone has the chance air their views, and I would encourage everyone to take part and have their say’.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.