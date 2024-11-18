The husband of a woman knocked into the river after a van hit a wall in Tavistock has thanked the ‘magnificent’ emergency services for coming to her rescue.
Peter Hogger, of Down Road, returned to pick up his wife Moya from Market Road on Monday afternoon last week (November 11) to find an emergency situation had developed.
Moya had been waiting by the riverside wall when a van hit the wall right beside her. A huge hole was knocked into the wall and she was propelled into the river Tavy.
Peter said: “She was fortunate in that she fell into a deep pool. She had to stand there for half an hour to be rescued. The emergency services were magnificent, though, they really were. She is in hospital and being so well looked after. You hear so much that is negative about the emergency services, but in this case they were brilliant.”
Police are investigating the incident.