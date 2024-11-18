A seasonal workshop really lit up children’s creativity when they designed and made some colourful lanterns for Tavistock’s famed Dickensian Evening.
The fun lanterns were made by families attending a session organised by West Devon Art Workshops under the nurturing eye of tutor Andy Cairns.
He led 24 children and 22 parents working on fabulous lanterns for the 5pm procession at Dickensian Evening on Friday, December 6. The children will join other lantern makers during the street procession which opens the evening.
The willow and tissue lanterns were decorated and fitted with LED lights. Andy said: "This year the lanterns, both from the adult group and the families are particularly spectacular. Don't miss the procession"
The procession, organised by Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID), includes circus performers.