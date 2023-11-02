Storm Ciarán has has brought disruption across Cornwall today (November 2) with schools in the area closed, roads blocked and power outages across the region.
An amber weather warning is currently in place which includes a 'danger to life', with multiple agencies warning people not to travel unless necessary.
With major disruption being caused to infrastructure and flood warnings in place, we will have all the latest updates covered by our Cornwall news teams.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates!