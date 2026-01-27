Devon has been hit by widespread transport disruption today caused by flooding from high winds and torrential rain from Storm Chandra.
Devon & Cornwall Police have warned drivers not to travel unless it is urgent in Exeter, Mid and East Devon areas.
There is significant surface water and areas of flooding across roads with many impassable. Debris from fallen trees is also adding to the hazards.
Met office rain and wind weather warnings are in force this morning until about 10am.
Almost a month’s rain has fallen on Dartmoor over 24 hours. The bulk of the rain has passed over East Devon eastwards this morning, to be replaced by various heavy showers. Winds will ease this afternoon.
A police spokesman said: “Please do not travel in those areas (Exeter, East and Mid Devon) at this time unless you urgently need to.
“We are experiencing an increase in reports of people coming up against flood water. Please do not attempt to drive through it. The weather is improving but rivers are still responding to earlier heavy rainfall.”
Emergency services and partner agencies are working together to respond to incidents and close roads. Train services between Exeter St David and Barnstaple, Plymouth and Okehampton are severely disrupted.
More than 30 schools have been closed or are opening later today due to staff and pupils unable to get to schools.
The Environment Agency (EA) has issued flood warnings on the rivers Exe, Teign and Otter, with a severe flood warning for the Otter which has reached its highest level in many years and could pose a risk to life.
Ben Johnston, EA duty manager, said people should avoid travelling until later in the day if they possibly can, especially in East and Mid Devon. He said it would be several hours before river levels fall.
The following advice has been issued by police: If you know the roads you usually use are likely to flood – please avoid them. Do not attempt to drive through flood water.
If you are using the roads, please drive with caution and care, drive to the conditions and allow plenty of time for your journey. You should also increase your distance from other vehicles and stay attentive to your surroundings.
Your safety and the safety of others depend on responsible driving during adverse weather conditions.
There are many places to check information on the roads including - https://orlo.uk/R07Pf your local news, the map app on your phone and other local traffic platforms.
