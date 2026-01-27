FURTHER rain is expected this week and may lead to more flooding and transport disruption, the Met Office is warning.
A band of rain is likely to reach the South West on Thursday afternoon then spread quickly northeast across the rest of the warning area by evening.
The rain is only likely to last for a few hours in any one location, but will be heavy at times.
A further 10 to 20 millimetres is likely quite widely, and in the wetter spots, particularly across the moors, a further 20 to 40 millimetres is possible and will fall onto already saturated ground.
As such, the Exeter-based forecaster has issued a yellow warning for rain.
It comes into force from 12pm on Thursday, January 29 and lasts until midnight.
The latest warning comes in the wake of Storms Ingrid and Chandra, which wreaked havoc across Devon and further afield.
