The brewing process involves six bags of malt, pouring these into a mixer with water, testing the temperature and pH until reaching a balance of 5.5 (almost neutral) and 65 to 66 degrees to ensure the final product has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 4.2 percent. From there, malted barley crusts need to part at the correct temperature to allow starch sugars to be released, with hot water then sprayed over the top to rinse them out. After boiling, hops are added at the end and the finished product fills both kegs and cans proudly sporting a newly designed Pride logo for this year.