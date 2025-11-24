PROPONENTS of a plan to maintain Devon’s council boundaries have claimed other proposals could lead to “unavoidable winners and losers”.
A host of ideas are set to be submitted to the government this month by Devon’s 11 councils about how the county’s administrative boundaries should be redrawn.
Councils have been asked by Westminster to submit proposals about how they should be reorganised as part of the biggest shake-up of local government in half a century, and with the deadline fast approaching, town halls across the county are making their final cases about why their plan makes the most sense.
Ministers want areas such as Devon to have fewer, but larger councils, which will be unitary, meaning they will be responsible for all the services within their boundaries, therefore eradicating the present system of two tiers of local government that involves different councils overseeing different services in the same area.
Devon County Council’s “New Devon” idea – nicknamed 9-1-1 – would mean the current county council footprint would be retained, but instead of it being overseen by nine councils – the county authority and eight districts – just one unitary council would be in place.
Under this plan, those nine would be alongside Plymouth and Torbay, which are already unitary authorities and would keep their existing boundaries.
“Any split [of the Devon County Council area] means creating unavoidable winners and losers,” said Councillor James Buczkowski (Liberal Democrat, Cullompton and Bradninch), the cabinet member for finance.
“This is because while debt can be shared equally by head of population, assets can’t, meaning community infrastructure like schools, buildings, roads, social housing, leisure centres and more might not be equally split.”
Addressing one of the main rival proposals – dubbed the 4-5-1 scheme which has been branded as “Reimagining Devon: Believe in Better” – Cllr Buczkowski said it appeared “sound on the surface” but once analysed, created issues.
This proposal, which would create a unitary council covering the South Hams, Teignbridge, West Devon and Torbay, another unitary authority covering Exeter, East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon and Torridge, and leave Plymouth as a standalone unitary council, would be the “wrong” route, Cllr Buczkowski said.
Cllr Buczkowski’s suggestion is that even though populations can be split equally, their needs – and crucially the costs of servicing those needs – do not necessarily split equally.
Devon County Council leader Councillor Julian Brazil (Liberal Democrat, Kingsbridge), said at the end of the process, which will see government choose its preferred option for Devon, “we all have to come together”.
“Our duty is to deliver the services that our residents deserve,” he said.
“Within that is proper funding for local government and the fact children in Devon get less than nearly every other area in the country is grossly unfair and affects their life chances.”
Although Torbay is included in the 4-5-1 idea, it has also put forward its own proposal for how Devon’s councils should be reorganised, while Plymouth and Exeter have also submitted ideas.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.