A driver had to be released by firefighters when his road gritter lorry over turned on black ice early today (Saturday).
The driver unhurt, but sent to hospital for a precautionary check-up.
Two fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit, were sent to a report of a large vehicle overturned on the B3212 just outside Princetown.
On arrival crews confirmed this was a lorry that had skidded on black ice and overturned, with the driver still inside the vehicle.
Crews released the driver using small battery operated tools and handed him over to on scene paramedics.
The incident was then handed over to police to arrange recovery of the vehicle.
Emergency services have warned of challenging conditions and black ice after a Met Office a yellow weather warning for ice across parts of Devon which was due to end earlier today.
After the lorry crash which was about 7am, Princetown Fire Station said: "Just make people aware roads in the area are treacherous with black ice and are untreated due gritter overturning. Please be safe."
Devon County Council highways closed roads in the area temporarily road closures due to ice. These included the B3357 Pork Hill to Princetown, B3212 Dousland to Princetown.
The council has warned drivers and other road users to take care on the roads across Devon and urged people to allow additional time for their journey, reduce speed and leave more space between them and the vehicle in front. They said not to assume a road has been salted.
Comments
