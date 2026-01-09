DUE to the severe weather that Storm Goretti has brought to Cornwall, Great Western Railway (GWR) train services between Plymouth and Penzance are not running today (Friday, January 9).
Services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, with disruption expected until the end of the day.
Storm Goretti, which brought extremely strong winds to the county, has damaged the signalling system in the Par area overnight, and resulted in a number of fallen trees which are currently blocking the railway.
As a result, services in Cornwall are currently suspended, with no services between: Plymouth and Penzance, Par and Newquay, as well as Truro and Falmouth.
Efforts are being made to reopen the main line between Plymouth and Liskeard, while the Gunnislake branchline services will resume with the first departure from Plymouth at 12.28pm.
A spokesperson from GWR said: “Network Rail are working hard to make the railway safe for trains to run, but due to the number of issues and road closures affecting travel between sites, we expect these lines to remain closed for the remainder of the day.
“Customers are advised not to attempt to travel within or to Cornwall. Due to issues on the road network, rail replacement transport is not in operation.
“We are sorry for the disruption to your travel plans. If you are able to postpone your journey, you will be able to use any tickets for yesterday (January 8) or today at no additional cost on GWR services up to and including Sunday, January 11. Alternatively, if you are unable to travel, you can claim a free refund for your tickets.”
