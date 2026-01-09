MORE than 50,000 homes were left without power last night as Storm Goretti brought down power lines, with several seen sparking in the dark night sky.
Things have not improved much this morning (Friday), with the National Grid confirming around 45,000 properties across Cornwall are still without power.
Homes have been battered, fences shook and debris thrown around - but for many the loss of power proved to be a main side effect.
Power lines were recorded last night sparking, with what was described as ‘green pops’ emanating from the lines before power was cut completely.
A National Grid spokesperson confirmed the current situation at 8am on Friday: “So far, 147,983 properties have been restored across the South West, Midlands, and South Wales.
“Yesterday evening, access to some sites was delayed due to high winds and heavy snow, with gusts of up to 99mph recorded in the South West.
“Weather warnings are expiring as the morning progresses, and our teams will continue to work tirelessly throughout the day to restore power across the network.
Our control centre is operating 24/7 to manage power supplies, and our customer contact teams are available around the clock to support anyone who needs us.”
A Cornwall Council spokesperson added: "Our teams are still dealing with widespread disruption this morning from Storm Goretti, including blocked roads, unstable structures and fallen power lines.”
