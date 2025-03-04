Class member Jan said of the group: “I knew that diet and exercise were key to managing my blood sugar levels. At first the exercise was challenging. I was used to a more sedentary lifestyle and the idea of regular exercise felt overwhelming, but after each session I notice changes. I feel more energetic and less fatigued. Exercise has not only helped me control my diabetes, but it has also improved my mood and helped me maintain a healthy weight. I have learned that consistency is key and it’s amazing how even small amounts of daily activity can make a big difference.”