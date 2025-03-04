Special exercise classes are being held in Tavistock to support people living with diabetes.
Meadowlands Leisure Centre is holding the weekly sessions 45-minute class every Thursday at 7.30pm which are open to anyone in Tavistock, Yelverton and the surrounding areas, with diabetes or pre-diabetes.
Lizzie Moore, a community diabetes nurse, and Becky Gokhale, Queen’s Nurse, suggested the idea and advised on setting up a dedicated diabetes exercise group.
The nurses say physical activity has a multitude of benefits for those with pre-diabetes and both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. These include enhancing insulin sensitivity, managing blood pressure, improving cholesterol, boosting energy and promoting better sleep, enhancing joint flexibility, improving mental health and, for those with Type 2 diabetes, can help improve HbA1c levels.
The classes have been running with support from West Devon Borough Council, Fusion Lifestyle (who run the leisure centre) and the team at Meadowlands Leisure Centre.
The group is also backed by Active Devon, a non-profit community-focused organisation with a vision of everyone in Devon being active for life. The class is run by a personal trainer who adapts exercises to all abilities. Newcomers are able to start small and slow, learning what their bodies can do and building up steadily.
Health professionals from local surgeries, community long term conditions team and the diabetes service also attend the classes offering support, encouragement and joining in.
Class member Jan said of the group: “I knew that diet and exercise were key to managing my blood sugar levels. At first the exercise was challenging. I was used to a more sedentary lifestyle and the idea of regular exercise felt overwhelming, but after each session I notice changes. I feel more energetic and less fatigued. Exercise has not only helped me control my diabetes, but it has also improved my mood and helped me maintain a healthy weight. I have learned that consistency is key and it’s amazing how even small amounts of daily activity can make a big difference.”
Fellow attendee, Peter Jones, 81, added: “I have found the exercises challenging but extremely worthwhile and beneficial, everyone has been very supportive and encouraging and I would recommend the class to anyone, regardless of age. In fact, I would go on to say that everyone, as long as they are physically able to move, would derive great benefit from attending.”
There is no need to pre-register, just arrive at the centre ahead of the class start time. To find out more about the classes contact [email protected].