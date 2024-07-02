On Sunday (June 30), Dartmoor served as the backdrop for two concerts hosted by the Hatherleigh Silver Band to raise funds and awareness for the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (NDSART).
The first concert was held at Yes Tor, followed by a second at Rowtor, where several team members received awards for long service.
Deputy Lieutenant Stephen Hindley, CBE DL presented the King's Coronation Medals to MREW (Mountain Rescue England and Wales) team members to those with five or more years of service. The Mayor of Okehampton and an Okehampton Hamlets representative awarded several team members with long service certificates and life membership. Some members have been part of the team for 30 years.
An NDSART representative said: "We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support and generosity on the day. A special thanks to the wonderful Hatherleigh Silver Band."