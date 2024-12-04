Tavistock’s very own snow queen has brought a touch of festive artistry to a small shopping street.
The town’s Paddon’s Row is often overlooked by shoppers because it is a short street off the main shopping area.
So, to help traders who were dreaming up ways of promoting themselves, Christine, a multimedia artist, created eight wreaths to hang outside businesses.
She volunteers at Tavistock Scrapstore on Paddon’s Row which recycles textiles and holds community workshops. She used pine cones and hessian on her wreaths: “I made wreaths out of natural and recycled materials in keeping with the philosophy of the scrap store and my own beliefs.”
Scrapstore chair Penny Blackmore, said: “Christine is a very talented lady and has made a big difference.”