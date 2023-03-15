A GROUP of daring care worker colleagues from West Devon plannng a charity skydive have exceeded their fund raising target.
The friends, from Okehampton and Tavistock, are due to leap into the unknown from hundreds of feet up in the air in aid of the Mary Budding Trust which supports Tavistock families in need.
Anna Percival, Richard Moreton, Max Jones and Jimmy Hext-Williams, who work for Phoenix Care and Education in Okehampton, are bravely jumping out of a plane from 15,000 feet on Saturday, February 25 and has so far, raised £1,630. To donate go to the following Gofundme web address.