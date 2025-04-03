Singers from West Devon are warmly invited to join Tavistock Parish Church Choir to sing in a special Evening Service of Music and Prayer in St Eustachius’ Church on Palm Sunday, April 13.
The music includes choral works from three well-known requiems by Karl Jenkins, Brahms and Mozart.
The centrepiece will be four movements from Brahms’s magnificent German Requiem, composed following the death of his mother.
The organisers are also including ‘Pie Jesu’ by Karl Jenkins, and the service will end with the moving and much-loved ‘Lacrimosa’ from Mozart’s Requiem, the last piece of music he wrote before his death.
The rehearsal is at 2.30pm in Tavistock Church, and the service starts at 6pm. Guests singers are invited to bring their own music. Refreshments will be provided.
Carolyn Anderton, a member of the choir, said: “We are hoping that as many people as possible come and give us plenty of support to make this a truly memorable occasion.
“As well as the three wonderful choral works, the service will include five well-known hymns that the audience/congregation will stand to sing with the choir. Together we will raise the rafters!
“We are inviting choristers from near and far to come and join us for this beautiful service.”