A statement said: “Decorative bunting was ripped from the outside of Black Cat Elixirs in Paddons Row on the evening of Saturday, 25 May.The incident began at 7.10pm when a group of male youths on bicycles approached the shop and damaged some of the bunting. “They returned around 8.55pm and tore down the remaining decoration. A woman was also verbally abused at the premises. Police are investigating and asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.” CCTV footage from one of the shops shows youngsters ripping down the bunting. The youngsters, in their early teens visited the lane. Having been disturbed by Tanya Cook, the owner of shop Black Cat Elixirs, on their initial foray to pull down the bunting, they returned to rip more down. They shouted foul language and then rode off.