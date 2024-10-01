Thieves are out in force in Tavistock again this week with two reports of shops having items stolen.
Several coats were taken from one national chain clothing store and a purse-style fashion bag from an independent shop on Monday morning. One the same day, two men were seen acting suspiciously at Mountain Warehouse, although nothing was reported as missing.
It is believed the same two men were responsible for stealing seven coats from Saltrock on Duke Street, the same road as Mountain Warehouse.
In the early afternoon seven wooden clothing hangers were found dumped in a Bedford Square public toilet cubicle stripped of their clothes.
Saltrock confirmed the theft of the coats (believed to cost about £60) but refused to comment further.
The owner of the shop from where the small bag was taken suggested a woman and a girl were responsible.
An upsurge in retail crime in Tavistock led to Duke Street retailers clubbing together to create a WhatsApp group which linked them in a crime-alert network. This has helped shop staff keep an eye open for potential thieves. The network, where members post details of incidents, can also provide evidence to police.
Some of the town’s high street businesses, represented by the BID group (Business Improvement District), have looked into funding a public CCTV scheme, to act as a deterrent, but this has not had enough support.
Some shops have their own video systems which, combined with the Whatsapp group, have helped police track down at least one multiple offender.
Shopkeepers are also keeping an open mind, noting that offenders have included older women with large shopping bags and shopping trolleys, as well as the usual male suspects.
Janna Sanders, manager of Tavistock BID, said: “The issue of business theft in the town continues to be a source of great concern and frustration.”
She added that BID is soon to sign up to a new national crime reporting system called DISC which she hopes will help reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.
A man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on Saturday, September 28 at Lidl on Plymouth Road.