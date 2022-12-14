Denis Mbu, who owns Carters delicatessen in Tavistock, said: ‘Unfortunately, closures are a sign of the times with a recession and shoppers facing household price inflation. Anything that reduces the choice in Tavistock high street is a bad thing. People come here for the independent shops and products they can’t get elsewhere. But there’s go to be a mix to be healthy and sustainable, it can’t all be food and charity shops and gifts. M&Co has a loyal customer base. People will go there every time they come to Tavistock for a browse because it fills a need for affordable clothing. The store did cut back on men’s and children’s clothes, but downscaling obviously didn’t work for them. I hope they can be saved for the good of the town. I guess many people are making decisions about buying based online, which takes away the need to go into a shop.’