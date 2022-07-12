Sensory garden to hold summer party

TAVISTOCK’S Sensory Garden is marking five years of delighting visitors with a special outdoor party to which everyone is welcome.

Mayor of Tavistock Cllr Paul Ward will open the party in the sensory garden, which runs from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, July 31.

Attractions include boules taster sessions, the Tavistock Edge Singers and stalls selling the garden trustees fundraising art and craft, such as homegrown lavender bags and pottery.

The gardens, which were created in 2017 off the Tavistock park, the Meadows, provide a calm space where anyone can relax and enjoy the surroundings which include visual, hearing and tactile stimulation.

The garden is full of colourful perfumed plants which appeal to garden and nature lovers, but it is people with extra needs and disabilities who can potentially benefit the most from the therapeutic environment. Supporters include Tavistock Memory Cafe, the National Autistic Society and the Tavistock Dementia Alliance.

Graham Parker, garden trustee, said: ‘If you haven’t been to the garden recently, you’ll be truly impressed by the wonderful way that it looks.

‘It is a riot of colour, smell and sound, all due to the skill and dedication of head gardener Sally Whitfield, and her merry band of volunteers.’

He thanked the generosity of supporters and sponsors including the Co-op, and those who helped worked on and pay for recent vandalism and added: ‘This will be a wonderful celebration of a garden that’s been created by the people and businesses of Tavistock.’