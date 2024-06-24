A PERFECT day welcomed more than 200 guests to Tavistock Community Sensory Garden Party which took place last Sunday.
Tavistock mayor Cllr Paul Ward was guest of honour at the event which included cakes and refreshments and music was provided by the Rubber Band.
A spokesman said: “A huge thank you to all the supporters, volunteers, businesses and individuals who donated cakes for the party. The charity raised £500 which will go towards the overall maintenance of the gardens.”
Cllr Ward and his wife Jane opened the party and praised the work by the volunteers and trustees in maintaining such a ‘valuable’ community asset. He congratulated the volunteers for their success in achieving an ‘outstanding’ result from the RHS ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ award scheme last year.
Refreshments were served with all donations going towards the upkeep of the garden. The trustees have thanked Flapjackery, The Original Pastry House, Café Liaison and Tesco and volunteers for providing refreshments.
Harry Smith, chairman of trustees, said the weather for the garden party was perfect for the occasion and many guests complimented the team of volunteers for the presentation of the garden, including the colours and scents, especially along the Rose Walk. Harry also thanked members of the University of the Third Age for demonstrating the game of Petanque to encourage other groups to make use of the garden
The funds recently raised through the Co-op Community Fund will be used to create more raised beds, to provide more plants for visitors to enjoy.