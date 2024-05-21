TWO search dogs and their handlers have qualified to take a full part in rescue operations on Dartmoor.
After a tough, hot weekend trainee search dogs Arlo and Roo (and their handlers) were assessed in five set areas over three days last weekend so they can support rescue callouts with Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock.
The dogs passed the tests and can now work with other team members and emergency services in the area.
This was a huge commitment from the dogs and handlers, who put in many extra hours of training to gain the qualification.
Search dog Amber, from Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team - Ashburton, also passed her upgrade assessment at the same.
The Tavistock team now has six dogs qualified to take part in rescues.
Nathan Woodhouse, Arlo’s handler, said: “It’s an honour for us to be able to add two more graded dogs to the team.”