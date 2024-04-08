Tavistock county councillor Debo Sellis came along to present a cheque to Tavistock Scrapstore towards its new stairlift last Friday.
The stairlift, made possible with a donation of £1,250 from Cllr Sellis, is now up and running at the Tavistock Scrapstore - a not-for-profit charity - moved from North Street to new headquarters in Paddons Row in January.
The new premises have more space to hold craft workshops and to store all the fabrics, wool and things needed for creative projects.
The only snag is that the big workshop space, kitchen and toilets are all on the first floor, which means those who struggle with mobility need a stairlift to access them. Its installation means that the workshops and the shop - which offers donated recycled fabrics and crafting materials at affordable prices - can truly be accessible to all.
The stairlift’s first user was chair of the charity Penny Blackmore - after she’d been in hospital having a hip replacement.
Penny said: “We run workshops and some of the people who use our service struggle to use the stairs. Thanks to Debo we have managed to install our stairlift and it is fantastic. It was money well spent.”
She explained that they also received a donation towards the cost from Tavistock Town Council and had made up the balance from the scrapstore’s own coffers.
Penny added: “We are so grateful. We have been going for eight years and we have never had a premises with stairs before. Now we have a lovely area for workshops but it is on the first floor and some of our volunteers and those coming to our workshops can’t manage stairs. So Debo came to our rescue.
Cllr Debo said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to help the scrapstore as an asset to our community which I would suggest people visit, because they may discover some craft which they might enjoy. It is a great place to meet and it offers companionship. It is a brilliant way to recycle and reuse materials and I think taxpaying residents will be pleased that their money is being put to such good community use.”