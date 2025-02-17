AN unusual partnership raised the roof at a Tavistock church when the generation gap was bridged by a singing fiesta.
The Marazion Apollo Male Voice Choir joined Tavistock Primary’s Big Choir to cross the county border and the generations.
The prestigious male voice choir, the oldest such group in Cornwall, hit the lower notes in staging a free public singalong with the children. The union was organised by choir teacher Lisa Base, whose father is of one of the male voice singers.
The successful event has led to requests by two other West Devon male voice choirs to perform with the youngsters.
Lisa said of the concert: “The general feeling was that it was an amazing event. The Big Choir sang a selection of songs from musicals, including ‘A Million Dreams’, from The Greatest Showman, ‘A Little Bit Naughty’, including sticking their tongue out, and ‘Holding My Hand’, from Matilda. It ended with a rip-roaring rendition of Supercalifragilistic from Mary Poppins.
“The two choirs performed ‘Sing’, by Gary Barlow and a medley of ‘Swing Low’, ‘Oh When the Saints Come Marching’ and ‘I’m Gonna Sing’.
“The final rendition of ‘Swing Low’ jointly with the male voice choir added that something extra and was awesome.
“We would love to sing with them again and have had interest from the Tamar Valley and Launceston Male Voice choirs should we organise such an event again.
“I’d like to thank the mayor for attending and his kind words and for Tavistock Methodist Church for their hospitality.”
Tavistock Primary’s Big Choir has more than 60 members who rehearse together under the talented musical direction of Tracy Harding.
Lisa said: “The children (age seven to 11) perform complex harmonies and intricate melodies, making for a choir in high demand. Our reputation grows with every performance and the public compliment us wherever we perform.”