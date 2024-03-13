THE head girl of Tavistock independent school Mount Kelly is heading for the US for four years after securing a prestigious scholarship for university studies.
Sixth former Sophie (18) has been awarded a prestigious four-year, fully funded Morehead-Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the USA. She is one of just three chosen for the scholarship from the UK.
Sophie, from Okehampton, is currently studying for A-levels in biology, chemistry and mathematics and enjoys hockey, track and cross-country and plays guitar in her spare time.
Sophie said: “It was a long and thorough application process. I am very excited to have succeeded and been given this once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Mount Kelly headteacher Guy Ayling said: “She will have the chance to explore so much more than tuition. It will set her huge potential free. We are absolutely delighted for Sophie. She will make everyone proud.”