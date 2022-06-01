Scheme to build houses is defended by school governors

A SCHEME to build homes on the site of the former Mount Kelly prep school has been defended by the school’s governors.

In a statement to the Times a spokesperson on behalf of the governors said: ‘Hazeldon has been a vacant brownfield site for some seven years. Its focus point is Hazeldon House, which West Devon BC had listed (Grade II) in 2018. West Devon’s conservation officer would like to see the house restored, as far as possible, to its original 1830s design, together also with restoration of its original setting, which involves expensive new landscaping over several acres, and the very long driveway leading to the house being re-constructed in its former position.

‘Mount Kelly has always taken great pride in maintaining its many other heritage buildings on the main school site and supports the conservation officer in his objectives However, all this comes at a huge cost to the school and the funding required for the Hazeldon scheme is massive.

‘It can only be provided if consent is also given for the small development of 10 houses on a limited part of the site which does not detract from the importance of the listed building and its environment. Mount Kelly has of course worked closely with the conservation officer on the application scheme.