This Saturday (December 17), Santa and his elves will be at Youlden Way to meet and greet visitors from 4 to 7pm, with a snow machine providing the necessary white stuff. Festive treats of hot chocolate, homemade biscuits and handmade gift bags will also be available free of charge (donations can be given).
The event is for all the family to enjoy. There will also be carol singing from 5pm, which is open for anyone to join in with.
Event organisers Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour ask that people do not park on Youlden Way out of respect for the residents.