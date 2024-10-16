A charity run organised by a teenager in support of her friend who is being treated for cancer has far exceeded its fundraising target in just two weeks.
Lauren Blamey, 15, of Collytown, near Bere Alston, was so sad Dotty King, well-known running coach and businesswoman, was diagnosed with cancer last month, she organised a sponsored 5km fun run in aid of Cancer Research UK’s Stand Up to Cancer appeal.
The appeal has so far raised £800 and attracted a lot of interest from runners of all abilities. The run begins and finishes at Dotty’s Dot’s Teas wholefoods shop in Tavistock Pannier Market at 10am on Sunday (October 20).
Lauren said: “There are just a few days left before the big day and I’m pleased so many people are involved, said they are coming and have donated. I would like to thank everyone. We've already exceeded the £200 target. I'm looking forward to Sunday and seeing everyone.”
Lauren’s mum Chamaine said: “Dotty came to visit us and gave Lauren the biggest hug. We hope as many people as possible come and show their support. Cancer is such a terrible disease and when someone dear to you is diagnosed it makes you focus on the important things in life. This fundraiser is letting Dotty know how much she means to everyone.”
Lauren’s Cancer Research UK donations page for Run for Dotty can be accessed here: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/run-for-dotty
The Facebook event for registering interest in coming to the event can be found here (run-for-dotty-cancer-research) https://shorturl.at/oCNDF