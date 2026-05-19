The RSPCA has urged residents to protect bees this World Bee Day (May 20), as data reveals that almost 13 per cent of UK bee species are under threat of extinction.
As part of its Summer of Kindness campaign, the RSPCA is promoting actions such as planting native flowers and installing water stations for the UK’s 270 bee species. Of these, 35 are threatened with extinction, and 13 have already disappeared. Habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change are among the main factors contributing to the decline.
Rebecca Machin, wildlife expert at the RSPCA, said: “Bees really are incredible insects - they do so much for us and have such a great level of understanding that people take for granted. Bees can perform incredibly complex tasks, have fascinating social lives, and are essential pollinators. It’s important to make sure we take care of them - and luckily, everyone can do their bit to help.
“Being kind to animals isn’t just about cats and dogs - it’s about taking care of every kind of creature. We know that kind acts, however small, combine to create a more compassionate world. And there are so many ways you can show your kindness to animals this summer. For bees, something as simple as planting native flowers or creating a water station for them could go a long way in improving their welfare and helping the population to thrive.
“These things make a real difference. Every kind act for animals is a vote for a better world for animals, and small, everyday gestures like this really do add up to a life-changing impact for us and other animals. We can’t do this alone, but we can if we act together.”
Bees are responsible for pollinating approximately 75 per cent of major global crops and contribute to one third of global food production.
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