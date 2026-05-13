A horse lover has appealed for the owner of a dog to come forward after it caused an injury to her daughter’s pony last weekend.
A dog, off the lead, chased two ponies and panicked one into running into a gate post, which broke under the impact and injured the pony’s right rear leg.
The beloved animals belong to Chamaine Blamey as part of her equine business which includes pony therapy for young people.
She said the attack not only injured a pony, but traumatised both chased animals and distressed her daughter.
Chamaine Blamey, of Collytown, near Bere Alston, said: “On Sunday morning (May 10) a Spaniel puppy, approximately six months old, was seen chasing my two Miniature Shetlands, biting at their heels in their paddock.
“The dog came off of the public footpath behind the football playing fields in Bere Alston.”
The injured animal, a pedigree-registered miniature Collytown Scooter which belongs to her daughter Lauren, 15. The other pony chased, Collytown Taro, was uninjured.
Chamaine said: “Lauren’s pony is currently being treating for soft tissue trauma/strain. If there is no improvement in a few days, he will need further investigation. He has been having pain relief and anti-inflammatory medication.
“Both are cherished companions to our other horses which are used for riding.”
The incident has been reported to the police and Karla Mckechnie the Dartmoor National Park livestock officer. Under new legislation, horses and ponies are now classed the same as sheep and other livestock when it comes to being victims of illegal dog attacks/worrying.
She called on the dog walker, who she saw, to come forward be accountable: “I would like the owner to come forward, at least to apologise for the distress caused. Not to mention to take responsibility for the injuries to the pony and damage to the gatepost and fencing.
“If this is your dog or you know of this dog, I would like the owner to get in touch with me - I have a lame pony needing the vet.”
The dog was a brown and white Springer Spaniel. It was wearing a harness.
The owner was aged in their mid-20s to mid-30s, 5ft 6in or 7in with dark hair pulled back into a ponytail.
Chamaine can be with information on the incident on 07890 023063.
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