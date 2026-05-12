Parts of Dartmoor National Park have been designated as an Important Invertebrate Area (IIA), as they support several rare invertebrates at risk of extinction in the UK. For many species, such as the Blue Ground Beetle (carabus intricatus) and the Lichen Running Spider (philodromus margaritatus), Dartmoor is a particularly important habitat. In some cases, the moor is the last remaining place in the UK where species, such as the Bog Hoverfly (eristalis cryptarum), can still be found.