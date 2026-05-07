THE Mare and Foal Sanctuary is paying tribute to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday by celebrating his contribution to understanding the natural world and animal behaviour.
The milestone has special significance for the charity, as two of its Sanctuary at Home carers previously worked closely with Sir David on some of his landmark television series.
Sir David’s passion and educational work have shaped how generations see and care for wildlife.
His values closely reflect those of The Mare and Foal Sanctuary, which is dedicated to understanding equines, giving them a voice and continually improving the welfare of horses, ponies and foals.
Sally Burton, Head of Equine Expertise at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary, said: ‘Sir David Attenborough is a true inspiration to everyone who cares about animals and the natural world.
‘His deep compassion, curiosity and respect for every species is something we try to embody in our work every single day.
‘At the Sanctuary, we always aim to follow the most natural approach, giving the horses and ponies in our care the opportunity to live and thrive in a way that reflects their natural needs and behaviours.
‘Sir David’s lifelong commitment to telling animals’ stories reminds us why it is so important to listen, learn and protect’.
Two of the charity’s Sanctuary at Home carers, Rita and Paul Morris have good reason to mark Sir David’s 100th milestone.
They have worked closely with Sir David on a number of his television series, Paul as a cameraman and Rita a unit manager.
They now provide a loving home near Bradworthy on the Devon and Cornwall border for rescued ponies Boris and Charlie.
Rita, who worked with Sir David on his Trials of Life series for the BBC, has shared warm memories of his kindness, humour and unwavering respect for every living creature.
She says they have stayed in touch for many years since, with occasional fond letters and cards.
"David always replies to everything you send him," says Rita. "And people in the past have said, 'Please don't reply to this,' and they always get a reply. And they're always different, always interesting. And that's David Attenborough, Sir David. A great man.
He’s always been polite, kind, congratulatory – everything you would want in a friend.
“My cousin’s grandson, when he was eight, began asking questions about religion and how the world came about. His mother had a conversation with him about creation – that there might be some force that made all this possible.
She said, ‘Who do you think that could be?’ and he said, ‘David Attenborough’.
So that's his legacy, you know, that he’s made young people think about life, the universe and everything, about travelling and about nature.”
Dawn Neil, The Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s Head of Education said: ‘Encouraging and nurturing a sense of wonder and connection with nature in everyone is something we are deeply passionate about at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary.
‘It is why we run special workshops in our woodland classroom and out in the fields, giving people the chance to experience the magic of being with our rescued horses and ponies and the flora and fauna within their environment first-hand.
‘Sir David Attenborough has provided so much inspiration and joy through his programmes.
‘He has shaped generations of learners and the educators who support them.
‘We are incredibly grateful for his lifetime of work and the example he sets for all of us to care about the natural world’.
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