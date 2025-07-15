The RSPCA is warning of a rise in pet snakes escaping now warmer weather has become the new normal.
The warning comes after the charity found a stray python in a fish and chip shop in Greenwich, London.
Data has shown that snake incidents increased by 18% in July, August and September compared with the same three months in 2023. This year more are expected, with several heatwaves already and more likely.
The RSPCA urges owners to be more vigilante of their pets at this time of year, ensuring they have the correct enclosures as snakes will take any opportunity to escape.
Exotic animals such as snakes in the UK are unlikely to survive in the wild making it more important for pet owners to stop escape bids.
