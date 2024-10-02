A charity rock choir concert will be staged in Tavistock Town Hall on Friday, October 18, from 7.30pm. The event will raise funds to help the town’s Lions Club support community projects. Plymouth Rock Choir will perform cover versions of upbeat and emotional rock songs of times past up to the present day. Further details from the Tavistock Lions website.
Plymouth Rock Choir will be performing at Plymouth Town Hall. (Plymouth Rock Choir)
