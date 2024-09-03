Calls have been made to improve safety measures on a stretch of road near Tavistock after a shocking collision on August Bank Holiday Monday which has claimed two lives – including that of a baby girl.
Resident and businessman Chas Sparling has suggested a variety of ways of slowing traffic and improving visibility at the spot where the main road north out of Tavistock meets a staggered crossroads, leading one way to Chillaton and the other to Milton Abbot.
The most recent accident at this notorious accident blackspot claimed the lives of a baby girl and a local man, a Royal Navy veteran.
The two-vehicle collision at around 12.55pm on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) involved a Vauxhall Astra and Kia Rio, with firefighters and police attending to free the occupants.
A man in his 30s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He has been released on police bail, pending further investigations.
Chas, a father of three, who lives near the junction, said a combination of factors make the road potentially dangerous, including the approach to a long dark ‘tunnel’ of trees arching over the road. This makes it difficult to see a car approaching and exiting the trees difficult, unless cars have lights on.
Chas, a plant and machine operator, said: “The problem is that on each approach to that junction the roads are straight and the signage coming from Chillaton is nonexistent, and the same coming from Tavistock.
“Also, the vision, looking towards Tavistock from either Brentor, or the side of the road I live is terrible – when it's foggy is horrendous and even worse when it's sunny.
“I'd suggest topping the trees off through the avenue and more signage from all four directions. Rumble strips would definitely slow people down and perhaps a 40mph limit. I feel it's now time for the highways department to do something.”
He added: “I've witnessed lots and lots of severe crashes here, some fatal, some very serious and people trapped in their cars and motorcycles involved. Unfortunately, Iron Railings is a very well-known accident blackspot, yet nothing ever gets done. Now an innocent child has died. Who's at fault is irrelevant really.”
A Devon County Council spokesperson said: “We are supporting police in their investigation into this incident. It's extremely tragic, particularly as a young child has died, and our thoughts are with the loved ones of those involved.”
David Sterratt, 46, a photographer and Royal Navy veteran, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Four other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One of them, a ten-month-old girl, sustained life-threatening injuries and died in hospital on Thursday, August 29.
David’s family and friends paid tribute to him as a loving, kind-hearted, funny, and devoted father of two young children. He lived in Tavistock with his partner and children.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 363 of 26/8/24.