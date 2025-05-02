The results are in for the Devon County Council elections for the Okehampton Rural division.
James Grainger was elected for Reform UK with 1,380 votes.
Neil Jory for the Conservative and Unionist party was second behind Grainger with 972 votes.
George Dexter for the Liberal Democrats received 971 votes.
Tracy Kirnig for the Green Party received 417 votes.
Niall Duffy for the Labour Party received 248 votes.
John Nicholas, Independent, received 99 votes.
4,094 ballot papers were issued and the turnout was 34.18%.