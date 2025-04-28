MORE than 11,000 applications for a Blue Badge were granted last year, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed.
In 2024, 10,662 applications were accepted with no assessment taking place, while 1,242 were accepted following an assessment, the FOI shows.
This is up from the year prior when the figure stood at 9,256, though in 2023 the number of application accepted following an assessment was 2,274.
A total of 1,890 applications were rejected by Devon County Council in 2024 following an assessment, up from 1,412 rejections the year prior.
157 of the applications submitted in 2024 were approved following an appeal.
The bulk of applications submitted last year, some 11,244, cited mobility as the reason for applying.