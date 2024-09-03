Works scheduled for this September on the Meldon Viaduct have been pushed back, advises Devon County Council.
After consultation with local businesses, the maintenance work to resurface the 150-year-old scheduled monument which forms part of the Granite Way between Tavistock and Okehampton will now take place in November.
The route will be closed completely to cyclists and walkers with no ‘like for like’ diversion route available during the closure. Temporary closure notices will be positioned at key locations along the Granite Way to signpost the lack of access during the works.
The maintenance scheme involves removal of the existing anti-slip surface, and installation of new anti-slip boards on the 165-metre span of the viaduct. The timber deck will also be inspected to ensure it is structurally safe, and where necessary it will be replaced.
The works will be carried out by Midland Industrial Flooring Ltd on behalf of Devon County Council.