Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault which injured a teenager in Okehampton centre.
The incident took place outside Waitrose on School Way, last Wednesday (28 August), at around 11am.
It was reported that a 15-year-old girl was assaulted by another girl aged under 18 and that a member of the public stepped in and stopped the assault.
The victim sustained minor injuries.
Investigating officers are keen to hear from the member of the public who stopped the assault, as well as anybody else who may have witnessed it.
Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101 or visit the police website quoting 50240217392