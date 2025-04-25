A man in his sixties was hurt when he was involved in an incident with a vehicle on a Pixon Lane industrial estate in Tavistock this afternoon.
A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 12.20pm today, to a report of a man being injured in an incident involving a digger on Crelake Industrial Estate in Tavistock.
“A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.
"A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: "We were called at 12.01 today to an incident in Tavistock. We sent a double-crewed land ambulance, an operations officer and an air ambulance to the scene and we conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Derriford Hospital."